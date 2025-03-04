Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today – March 1st

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that primarily focus on designing, manufacturing, or retailing products and services related to outdoor recreation and lifestyle, such as camping gear, hiking equipment, and outdoor apparel. Investors in outdoor stocks gain exposure to consumer trends and economic factors specific to the outdoor industry, which can be influenced by seasonal demand and overall spending on recreation and leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.65. 25,437,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,829,563. The stock has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.46. 7,507,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,521. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.26. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.71. 3,011,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,406. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.89.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.81. 8,625,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,827. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $66.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.29. 3,003,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,442. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $131.39 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.26.

