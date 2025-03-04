Best Industrial Stocks To Research – March 1st

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, and Texas Instruments are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies that manufacture goods, provide industrial services, or produce capital equipment, including sectors like machinery, aerospace, transportation, and chemicals. These stocks often reflect the economic cycle and can be sensitive to shifts in industrial demand and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,346,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The company has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.29. 39,698,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,044,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.63. 23,342,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,560,625. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $8.59 on Friday, reaching $348.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,322. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.56.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.02. 9,023,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,342. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average is $197.68.

