Best Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 4th

Tesla, Broadcom, GE Vernova, Vistra, Vertiv, Exxon Mobil, and Constellation Energy are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the production and distribution of energy, including oil, natural gas, electricity, and renewable sources. These stocks are often influenced by factors such as global energy demand, commodity prices, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.48. The company had a trading volume of 75,298,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,961,289. The stock has a market cap of $879.65 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.01. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $190.26. 19,319,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,527,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $891.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,531. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,883,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,880. Vistra has a one year low of $56.92 and a one year high of $199.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,897,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,215. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $108.04. 7,369,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,624. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $104.03 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.51. 3,170,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.74. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

See Also