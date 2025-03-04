Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.