Best Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 1st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies whose business activities are directly or indirectly linked to Bitcoin, such as mining, trading, or offering services in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They provide investors with a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s market dynamics without having to own the digital asset directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,402,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,855,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 63,279,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,039,633. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. MARA has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 127,487,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,073,230. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

