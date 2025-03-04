Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 176,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

