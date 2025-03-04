Beazley (LON:BEZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beazley had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.60%.
Beazley Trading Down 1.2 %
LON BEZ opened at GBX 883 ($11.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 829.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.52. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 611 ($7.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 923 ($11.73). The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.
About Beazley
