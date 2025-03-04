Beazley (LON:BEZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beazley had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.60%.

Beazley Trading Down 1.2 %

LON BEZ opened at GBX 883 ($11.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 829.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.52. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 611 ($7.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 923 ($11.73). The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Beazley alerts:

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.