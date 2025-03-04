Bard Associates Inc. Sells 7,200 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,057.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $255.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

