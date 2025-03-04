Bard Associates Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 21,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 876,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,384,000 after buying an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,344,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

