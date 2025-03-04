Bard Associates Inc. Sells 2,847 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 270,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 211.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $43,253.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,084.80. This trade represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

