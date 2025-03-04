Bard Associates Inc. Sells 14,103 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $273.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.