Bard Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

