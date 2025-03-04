Bard Associates Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

