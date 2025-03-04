Bard Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $165,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ooma by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Ooma news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $215,837.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,475. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,457 shares of company stock worth $2,413,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

