Bard Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 285.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,146.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 56,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,872.25. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $61,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Stock Down 0.2 %

NEWT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $341.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.55 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

NewtekOne Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.