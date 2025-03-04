Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4,404.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 70,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $257,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 169.07 and a beta of 1.17.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

