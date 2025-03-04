Barclays Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $59.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

