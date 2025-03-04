Barclays Boosts Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $102.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.90. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $131.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

