Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 26.9% – Here’s Why

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) dropped 26.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 258,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 152,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Banxa Trading Down 21.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banxa news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 456,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$682,459.20. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

