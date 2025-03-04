Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 20.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) traded down 20.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.78. 116,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 153,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
Banxa Trading Down 20.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Insider Activity at Banxa
In other news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 456,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$682,459.20. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.