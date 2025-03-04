Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.2 %

OZKAP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.67. 12,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.