Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,270,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 57,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $217,979,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

