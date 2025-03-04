Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Shares of BBAR opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBAR. StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

