Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $17.16. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 406,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Bally’s Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $680.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Get Bally's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.