Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 241.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SEVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.