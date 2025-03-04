Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 3.8 %

Sanofi stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

