Bailard Inc. Invests $723,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 112,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 18.1% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $938.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMEO

Vimeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.