Bailard Inc. Buys 3,533 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

