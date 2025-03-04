Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,498 Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

