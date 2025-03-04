Bailard Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

