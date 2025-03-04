Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,376 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,996 shares of company stock worth $153,721,387. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

