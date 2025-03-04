Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 94 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $119,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $467.21 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.81 and its 200-day moving average is $556.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

