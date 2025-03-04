Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 129934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.