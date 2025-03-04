Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Acquires $19,500.00 in Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,568.30. The trade was a 20.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of AYTU stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.45.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aytu BioPharma
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.