Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Acquires $19,500.00 in Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,568.30. The trade was a 20.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.45.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

About Aytu BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Free Report ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma makes up 0.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 8.15% of Aytu BioPharma worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

