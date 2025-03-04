Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 944,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

