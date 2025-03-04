Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 178.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

AVDL stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 9,598 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $95,788.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,598 shares in the company, valued at $95,788.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,447. This trade represents a 7.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,579 shares of company stock valued at $526,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,669 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,173,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 798,415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,080,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,117,000 after purchasing an additional 753,332 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,105,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after buying an additional 716,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,623,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 483,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

