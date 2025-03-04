AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
AutoCanada Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.