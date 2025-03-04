AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

