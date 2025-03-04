Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 33345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.40 to C$2.10 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 2.1 %

About Atlas Engineered Products

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company has a market cap of C$69.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

