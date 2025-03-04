Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Athabasca Oil to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $255.97 million for the quarter.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

