Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Athabasca Oil to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $255.97 million for the quarter.
Athabasca Oil Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.19.
About Athabasca Oil
