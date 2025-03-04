Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Estimate for PBA Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PBA. Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000,000 after acquiring an additional 624,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 150,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 547,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after acquiring an additional 510,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

