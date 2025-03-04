Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASTH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of ASTH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 34,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,355. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

