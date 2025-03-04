Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of ASTI opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.