Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Posts Earnings Results

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ACNT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,036. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ascent Industries

In other Ascent Industries news, VP Ravi Ramesh Srinivas purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,840. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

