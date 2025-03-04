Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Update

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 42,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ascent Industries Price Performance
ACNT opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Ascent Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity
In other Ascent Industries news, VP Ravi Ramesh Srinivas purchased 4,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,840. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Company Profile
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
