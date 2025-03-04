ARQ (ARQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARQ Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. ARQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of -489.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ARQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARQ. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ARQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

ARQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.