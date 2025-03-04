Ariston Services Group Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ariston Services Group lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $426.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.52 and a 200-day moving average of $460.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.66 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.