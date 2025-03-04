Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ALI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47.
About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Global Listed Infrastructure
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Monster Beverage: Monster Upside or a Risky Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.