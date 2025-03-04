Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.24 ($0.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £205,516.08 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.