Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Argo Blockchain Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.24 ($0.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £205,516.08 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
