AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ATR opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

