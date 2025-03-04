Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 196,122 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 139.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 176,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 65.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,063,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 960.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

